Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to winning $1 million lottery ticket

4:00 PM, Jan 30, 2018
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A wrong turn led to a Grand Rapids woman winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Tax Free $1,000,000 instant game.

"I was on my way home from my granddaughter's cheerleading competition, and I accidentally got on the wrong highway," said the player. "I stopped in Lowell to turn around, and that's when I bought the ticket."

The 73-year-old bought her winning ticket at the BP gas station located on West Main Street in Lowell.

"I scratched the ticket off and I was so surprised when I won," said the player. "The first thing I did was send my daughter a picture of the ticket!"

She plans to share her winnings with family, and then use the rest to buy a Florida condo that she can rent out.

 

