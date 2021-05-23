Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into vehicle on I-96

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver in his 30s died early Sunday after driving the wrong way on eastbound I-96 and Novi Road.

The wrong-way driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-96 around 2:45 a.m. when he hit another vehicle head-on.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver he crashed into suffered serious injuries. The victim's two dogs, which were in the vehicle with her, died in the crash.

Police are unsure at this time is narcotics or alcohol were a factor in the deadly crash.