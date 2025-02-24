Wu-Tang Clan coming to Detroit as part of final tour with show on July 8

Wu-Tang Clan is coming to Detroit as part of their final tour this summer, the hip hop announced on Monday.

The "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" tour will be at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

They'll be joined by hip hop duo Run the Jewels.

"Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," Wu-Tang Clan Founder RZA said in a statement. "Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

The tour will celebrate the group's catalog and fans should also expect to hear songs that have never been performed live, plus deep cuts and major hits.