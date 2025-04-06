WXYZ-TV named 2025 Station of the Year by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV was named Station of the Year for the second straight year at the annual Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

The awards, which took place Saturday night at MotorCity Casino Hotel, celebrate the best in broadcasting around the station.

7 News Detroit won in several categories announced Saturday, including for:

Breaking News Story



WXYZ-TV - Jennifer Crumbley Verdict (WXYZ News Team)

Weathercast



WXYZ-TV - Mike Taylor February 28, 2024 (Mike Taylor)

Newscast



Finalist: WXYZ-TV - NFL Draft Round 1 (Tony Chiudioni, Mike Clous, Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy)

The station was also a finalist for Digital Excellence and Community Involvement.

WXYZ was also previously honored with more than 20 awards, including including Continuing Coverage and Investigative Story.

Commercial



Best: WXYZ-TV - Kitch Law, Light Up The Season (Alissa Lincoln, Andrzej Milosz)

Continuing Coverage



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Crumbley Parents on Trial (WXYZ News Team)

Best: WXYZ-TV - 2024 NFL Draft (WXYZ News Team)

Feature Story



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Caroline House (Sarah Michals, Johnny Sartin Jr., Mike Glover)

Best: WXYZ-TV - Family continues to heal after splash pad shooting (Simon Shaykhet, Mike Glover)

Investigative Story



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Shielded: How Troubled Cops Keep Their Badges (Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin Jr., Ronnie Love)

Best: WXYZ-TV - Against Their Will: For-Profit Psych Wards (Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist)

Marketing Materials & Promos



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Splash Pad Shooting Survivors Speak Out (Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban)

Best: WXYZ-TV - 7 News Detroit - Where Your Voice Matters (Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban)

Meteorologist



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Mike Taylor

News Anchor



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Carolyn Clifford

Best: WXYZ-TV - Mike Duffy

News Reporter



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Sarah Michals

Best: WXYZ-TV - Heather Catallo

News Series



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Problems in Probate: Guardianship Reform Bills (Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist)

Best: WXYZ-TV - Law and Disorder: Inside the Wayne County Sheriff's Office (Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin, Jr., Ronnie Love)

News Special



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Detroit on the Clock: A WXYZ NFL Draft Special (Brad Galli, Marie Gould, Matt Bellehumeur, Carolyn Clifford)

OTT Content



Best: WXYZ-TV - Against Their Will (Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist)

Photojournalist



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Mike Glover

Special Interest Programming



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Countdown to the Draft: A WXYZ NFL Draft Special (Marie-Terese Gould, Brad Galli, Andrzej Milosz, Pravin Sitaraman)

Best: WXYZ-TV - Woodward Dream Cruise (Marie-Terese Gould, Matt Bellehumeur, Andrzej Milosz, Pravin Sitaraman)

Sports Feature or Series



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Brad Galli one-on-one with J.J. McCarthy (Brad Galli, Chad Britton)

Sportscast



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Aug 9, 2024 Sportscast Taylor Decker Make a Wish (Brad Galli)

Best: WXYZ-TV - January 10, 2024 Michigan Wins the National Championship (Brad Galli)

For more information on MAB and for the full list of winners, click here.