Yellow Light Coffee + Donuts opens Friday inside Michigan Central Station

Yellow Light Coffee + Donuts will officially open to the public on Friday at Michigan Central Station.

The coffee and donut shop already has a location in the city's Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood.

In September, Michigan Central officials announced that Yellow Light would be opening inside the station as the first food and drink tenant.

Then, in November, Detroit cafe and restaurant Folk announced it was opening a retail store inside the restored train station called "Neighbor X Folk."

Yellow Light offers house-roasted coffee, handmade donuts and biscuit sandwiches.

