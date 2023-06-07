You can fish for free this weekend in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Calling all Michigan anglers! If you want to cast off this will be a good weekend to do it as it's Michigan's Free Fishing Weekend.

While all fishing regulations will still apply, all fishing license fees will be waived for June 10th and 11th. This applies to both inland and the Great Lakes and for all species of fish. A Recreation Passport will also not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites.

The Free Fishing weekend is part of "Three Free" weekend, where Michigan residents and nonresidents can fish, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks and boating access sites all free of charge.

“It’s that time of year when everyone gets to enjoy ‘Three Free’ Weekend and take part in some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott in a news release. "Whether you're an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our 'Three Free' Weekend makes it easy to pursue a new passion, visit a new park or introduce friends and family to an outdoor experience or place you love."

For more information visit Michigan.gov/ORVInfo.