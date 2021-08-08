Young sisters missing from Detroit home since Aug. 6

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit sisters, ages 12 and 14, haven't been seen by their family since leaving home on Friday Aug. 6, police say.

Lashawn Hill, 12, and Malikia Sylvester, 14, had an argument with a family member at their home in the 14500 block of Forrer last Friday. The two left home around 8 p.m. and haven't been seen since.

Lashawn is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 88 pounds. She has black hair with long, black and gold braids. Her sister, Malikia, is 4 feet, 8 inches tall as well. She weighs 88 pounds and has long, burgundy braids and wears a nose ring.

If you know of Lashawn and Malikia's whereabouts, contact Detroit police at 313-596-5240.