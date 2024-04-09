Watch Now
YOUR PHOTOS: Here's what's bringing you joy

We asked for you to show us what's been bringing you joy lately, and you delivered!

Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 11.59.38 AM.png "My beautiful granddaughters!"Photo by: Laurie Kortas Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.18.46 PM.png "My beautiful grand daughters."Photo by: Darlene Tabaccki Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.04.23 PM.png "This is my horse, Hotrod and he brings me so much joy."Photo by: Pam France Wrona Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 11.57.43 AM.png "My Furbaby, Lucy"Photo by: Sue Tillery Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.02.49 PM.png "Baking an apple cider cake for family!"Photo by: Kathleen Bilger Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 11.56.42 AM.png "Our rescue, Olive, living her best life!!"Photo by: Leslee Statfield Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.03.33 PM.png "Visually impaired pup with a great attitude."Photo by: Michigan Doodle Rescue Connect Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.01.12 PM.png "My grandson's pumpkin. Go Lions!!"Photo by: Pamela Nemeckay Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.06.09 PM.png "Proud baby with her yummie box"Photo by: Michelle Rochowiak Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.01.58 PM.png "Baby Vincent on FaceTime with Gamma"Photo by: Sandra Cassam Peavley Garrett Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 11.58.28 AM.png "My daughter passed away one week after having this precious baby girl, but she brings us joy every time we see her!"Photo by: Sybil Sawdon Reichle Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.00.19 PM.png "My five grandchildren!"Photo by: Deanna McLaughlin Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 12.05.23 PM.png "Josie on her 87th birthday getting her Harley Ride from our Township Supervisor"Photo by: Sue Jasick 462554344_8695450953874528_6517728218620650695_n.jpg Lincoln. 10 years old. Redford MIPhoto by: Nicole McComas-Billett
 Shannon Nicole photo joy.jpg From Shannon Nicole - The most perfect boys are bringing me joy!Photo by: Shannon Nicole Amanda Bates.jpg From Amanda Bates: My beautiful kids!!Photo by: Amanda Bates Linda Lees.jpg From Linda Wojcik Lees: The fuzzy faced guy on the left is the joy in my life!!Photo by: Linda Wojcik Lees Sheryl cossick.jpg From Sheryl Kossick - My grandsons bring me joy!Photo by: Sheryl Kossick 468639270_10229817582798604_3670783608654394662_n.jpg From Marcia Bohn: My son and daughter. This was Thanksgiving day 2017. I need them to recreate this. They are 19 and almost 16 now. Growing up too fast!Photo by: Marcia Bohn 468672719_10162936548944048_7446860263771070708_n.jpg Marissa Hoepner: My joy bringer!Photo by: From Marissa Hoepner 468521691_1184490789694672_377338712265138694_n.jpg From Julie Hansen: Doing dishes with my Grandson PaxtonPhoto by: From Julie Hansen: 468761714_9087836631279335_4811730494001189797_n.jpg From Amanda Bates: My amazing daughter kalina 😍😘🥰💜 she's dancing before bed 🥰Photo by: Amanda Bates 468739555_9588187331196265_8782408624815509117_n.jpg From Janice Kopczy ParisienPhoto by: From Janice Kopczy Parisien 468674167_8928369733876597_1418839068582622071_n.jpg From Lauri KortasPhoto by: From Lauri Kortas 468402285_10160890265960669_3865917933306681938_n.jpg From Brooke Olene JejeniwaPhoto by: From Brooke Olene Jejeniwa 468696463_28102138922717870_9135033266846006483_n.jpg From Sheryl Kossick: Spending holidays with my grandkidsPhoto by: Sheryl Kossick 469041479_28264881419769682_9067799763407542276_n.jpg From Tiffany Lyle: I'm thankful for my babiesPhoto by: Tiffany Lyle Warren Price.jpg A photo of Warren Price's granddog "enjoying the fresh snow."Photo by: Warren Price

