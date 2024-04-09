YOUR PHOTOS: Here's what's bringing you joy
We asked for you to show us what's been bringing you joy lately, and you delivered!
"My beautiful granddaughters!"Photo by: Laurie Kortas "My beautiful grand daughters."Photo by: Darlene Tabaccki "This is my horse, Hotrod and he brings me so much joy."Photo by: Pam France Wrona "My Furbaby, Lucy"Photo by: Sue Tillery "Baking an apple cider cake for family!"Photo by: Kathleen Bilger "Our rescue, Olive, living her best life!!"Photo by: Leslee Statfield "Visually impaired pup with a great attitude."Photo by: Michigan Doodle Rescue Connect "My grandson's pumpkin. Go Lions!!"Photo by: Pamela Nemeckay "Proud baby with her yummie box"Photo by: Michelle Rochowiak "Baby Vincent on FaceTime with Gamma"Photo by: Sandra Cassam Peavley Garrett "My daughter passed away one week after having this precious baby girl, but she brings us joy every time we see her!"Photo by: Sybil Sawdon Reichle "My five grandchildren!"Photo by: Deanna McLaughlin "Josie on her 87th birthday getting her Harley Ride from our Township Supervisor"Photo by: Sue Jasick Lincoln. 10 years old. Redford MIPhoto by: Nicole McComas-Billett
From Shannon Nicole - The most perfect boys are bringing me joy!Photo by: Shannon Nicole From Amanda Bates: My beautiful kids!!Photo by: Amanda Bates From Linda Wojcik Lees: The fuzzy faced guy on the left is the joy in my life!!Photo by: Linda Wojcik Lees From Sheryl Kossick - My grandsons bring me joy!Photo by: Sheryl Kossick From Marcia Bohn: My son and daughter. This was Thanksgiving day 2017. I need them to recreate this. They are 19 and almost 16 now. Growing up too fast!Photo by: Marcia Bohn Marissa Hoepner: My joy bringer!Photo by: From Marissa Hoepner From Julie Hansen: Doing dishes with my Grandson PaxtonPhoto by: From Julie Hansen: From Amanda Bates: My amazing daughter kalina 😍😘🥰💜 she's dancing before bed 🥰Photo by: Amanda Bates From Janice Kopczy ParisienPhoto by: From Janice Kopczy Parisien From Lauri KortasPhoto by: From Lauri Kortas From Brooke Olene JejeniwaPhoto by: From Brooke Olene Jejeniwa From Sheryl Kossick: Spending holidays with my grandkidsPhoto by: Sheryl Kossick From Tiffany Lyle: I'm thankful for my babiesPhoto by: Tiffany Lyle A photo of Warren Price's granddog "enjoying the fresh snow."Photo by: Warren Price
From Shannon Nicole - The most perfect boys are bringing me joy!Photo by: Shannon Nicole From Amanda Bates: My beautiful kids!!Photo by: Amanda Bates From Linda Wojcik Lees: The fuzzy faced guy on the left is the joy in my life!!Photo by: Linda Wojcik Lees From Sheryl Kossick - My grandsons bring me joy!Photo by: Sheryl Kossick From Marcia Bohn: My son and daughter. This was Thanksgiving day 2017. I need them to recreate this. They are 19 and almost 16 now. Growing up too fast!Photo by: Marcia Bohn Marissa Hoepner: My joy bringer!Photo by: From Marissa Hoepner From Julie Hansen: Doing dishes with my Grandson PaxtonPhoto by: From Julie Hansen: From Amanda Bates: My amazing daughter kalina 😍😘🥰💜 she's dancing before bed 🥰Photo by: Amanda Bates From Janice Kopczy ParisienPhoto by: From Janice Kopczy Parisien From Lauri KortasPhoto by: From Lauri Kortas From Brooke Olene JejeniwaPhoto by: From Brooke Olene Jejeniwa From Sheryl Kossick: Spending holidays with my grandkidsPhoto by: Sheryl Kossick From Tiffany Lyle: I'm thankful for my babiesPhoto by: Tiffany Lyle A photo of Warren Price's granddog "enjoying the fresh snow."Photo by: Warren Price