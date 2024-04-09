YOUR PHOTOS: Here's what's making you smile

Share Facebook

"Gunnar Obrzut from Harsens Island MI enjoying his first popscicle outside!" Taylor Obrzut

"So a little backstory. My son and I do a picture (almost) every Monday morning on the way to school. This past Monday was no exception, but we decided to be silly! My intent is that one day I can look back at our Happy Monday Facebook pictures from kindergarten/first grade on up!" Kristi Allen Brokaw, Pontiac



Owosso Mandi Lee Lester



"I’m Jaclyn Howard in Saline, MI. This is my daughter, Aniela, on her 13th birthday a few weeks ago." Jaclyn Zabczynski Howard



Sterling Heights Amanda Shock

Grandson Kanan and I from Port Huron, Mi Michaelia Day



"First day of boating season for our family April 8th for the Eclipse." Megan Fedolak



"Just took these pics of my tulips about 10 minutes ago. I just realized they were coming up. These are newly planted this year. I purchased them at the Holland tulip festival last year." Shelley Hunt, Livonia



"One of my foster kittens. This is Vader a 5 week old female kitten being foster thru humane society of Macomb." Amy Gray

"Karen Appledorn with daughter Kate and husband StevenOxford MIPicture at WDW Animal Kingdom" Karen Appledorn

"My sweet granddaughter! Happy as can be! Grass Lake" Shelley Boham-Fitts



"Kaela Vermeulen from Rochester Hills. My dog Rex!" Kaela Vermeulen

"My daughter Kadence (5) in Sumpter, MI seeing her first eclipse." Julie Thompson



"You have to love markers! I chuckle every time I look at this. Granddaughter Lucy. Mary Ann Smith from Clinton Township." Mary Ann Helminiak Smith



Canton Renee Finnimore Laird



"A recent photo that made me smile is my dog Presley taking his daily shower." Kimberlee Licht, Port Huron

"Photos for smiles!My dog Benny located in Dearborn, Michigan" Julia Marie

Waterford Brittany Elise



"This was the last snowfall- I was sad it snowed- I looked out the window and my friend wrote this on my car- with the stick figure person on the hood- I was laughing so hard- my neighbors got a big kick out of it!" Kim Hesano - Northville

Howell MI Christina Kiraly

"Charlie has been living the warm weather outsideSCS MI" Cristina Lauren



"Katie from Eastpointe Michigan and my jeep Ursula makes me smile." Katie Moscatello



"Enjoying a beautiful morning in Temperance Michigan" Cindy Maurer



Troy Rochelle Kowalski

Farmington Kurt Johnson

Monroe Crystal Smallwood Bires



"This is Loki.I am disabled in a wheelchair and he rides all over on my lap.He makes me smile every day!" Jennifer Stadler Miller

"Bailey 6 and Buttercup 15 from Goodells MI" Tina Collins Click



Clinton Township Allie Decker

"Harley loves his owner Samantha graduatingGarden City Michigan" Kristina Engram Sayers



"This is a picture of my daughter, Lilly, with our Golden Retriever, Lucy. (Wyandotte)" Kara Golden

"My dog dolly out enjoying the nice weather! I’m from Wayne Michigan!" Amber Williams

"Picture that makes me smile - Walled Lake area" Autumn Hall

"Heritage Park. Canton Michigan." Nikole McBryde

"I got this photo of the fort Gratiot lighthouse. I’m from Saint Clair Michigan" PJ Will

"enjoying the beautiful weather" Jill Marvaso from New Boston Michigan

Howell Samantha Walker

"Squeak, Warren Michigan" Susan Truemner



"His name is Pedro" Stephanie Mielke



