YOUR PHOTOS: Here's what's making you smile
We asked for you to show us what's been making you smile lately, and you delivered!
"Gunnar Obrzut from Harsens Island MI enjoying his first popscicle outside!"Photo by: Taylor Obrzut "So a little backstory. My son and I do a picture (almost) every Monday morning on the way to school. This past Monday was no exception, but we decided to be silly! My intent is that one day I can look back at our Happy Monday Facebook pictures from kindergarten/first grade on up!"Photo by: Kristi Allen Brokaw, Pontiac
OwossoPhoto by: Mandi Lee Lester
"I’m Jaclyn Howard in Saline, MI. This is my daughter, Aniela, on her 13th birthday a few weeks ago."Photo by: Jaclyn Zabczynski Howard
Sterling HeightsPhoto by: Amanda Shock Grandson Kanan and I from Port Huron, MiPhoto by: Michaelia Day
"First day of boating season for our family April 8th for the Eclipse."Photo by: Megan Fedolak
"First day of boating season for our family April 8th for the Eclipse."Photo by: Megan Fedolak
"Just took these pics of my tulips about 10 minutes ago. I just realized they were coming up. These are newly planted this year. I purchased them at the Holland tulip festival last year."Photo by: Shelley Hunt, Livonia
"One of my foster kittens. This is Vader a 5 week old female kitten being foster thru humane society of Macomb."Photo by: Amy Gray "Karen Appledorn with daughter Kate and husband StevenOxford MIPicture at WDW Animal Kingdom"Photo by: Karen Appledorn "My sweet granddaughter! Happy as can be! Grass Lake"Photo by: Shelley Boham-Fitts
"Kaela Vermeulen from Rochester Hills. My dog Rex!"Photo by: Kaela Vermeulen "My daughter Kadence (5) in Sumpter, MI seeing her first eclipse."Photo by: Julie Thompson
"You have to love markers! I chuckle every time I look at this. Granddaughter Lucy. Mary Ann Smith from Clinton Township."Photo by: Mary Ann Helminiak Smith
CantonPhoto by: Renee Finnimore Laird
"A recent photo that made me smile is my dog Presley taking his daily shower."Photo by: Kimberlee Licht, Port Huron "Photos for smiles!My dog Benny located in Dearborn, Michigan"Photo by: Julia Marie WaterfordPhoto by: Brittany Elise
"This was the last snowfall- I was sad it snowed- I looked out the window and my friend wrote this on my car- with the stick figure person on the hood- I was laughing so hard- my neighbors got a big kick out of it!"Photo by: Kim Hesano - Northville Howell MIPhoto by: Christina Kiraly "Charlie has been living the warm weather outsideSCS MI"Photo by: Cristina Lauren
"Katie from Eastpointe Michigan and my jeep Ursula makes me smile."Photo by: Katie Moscatello
"Enjoying a beautiful morning in Temperance Michigan"Photo by: Cindy Maurer
TroyPhoto by: Rochelle Kowalski FarmingtonPhoto by: Kurt Johnson MonroePhoto by: Crystal Smallwood Bires
"This is Loki.I am disabled in a wheelchair and he rides all over on my lap.He makes me smile every day!"Photo by: Jennifer Stadler Miller "Bailey 6 and Buttercup 15 from Goodells MI"Photo by: Tina Collins Click
Clinton TownshipPhoto by: Allie Decker "Harley loves his owner Samantha graduatingGarden City Michigan"Photo by: Kristina Engram Sayers
"This is a picture of my daughter, Lilly, with our Golden Retriever, Lucy. (Wyandotte)"Photo by: Kara Golden "My dog dolly out enjoying the nice weather! I’m from Wayne Michigan!"Photo by: Amber Williams "Picture that makes me smile - Walled Lake area"Photo by: Autumn Hall "Heritage Park. Canton Michigan."Photo by: Nikole McBryde "I got this photo of the fort Gratiot lighthouse. I’m from Saint Clair Michigan"Photo by: PJ Will "enjoying the beautiful weather"Photo by: Jill Marvaso from New Boston Michigan HowellPhoto by: Samantha Walker "Squeak, Warren Michigan"Photo by: Susan Truemner
"His name is Pedro"Photo by: Stephanie Mielke
