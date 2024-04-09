Watch Now
YOUR PHOTOS: Here's what's making you smile

We asked for you to show us what's been making you smile lately, and you delivered!

Taylor Obrzut.jpeg "Gunnar Obrzut from Harsens Island MI enjoying his first popscicle outside!"Photo by: Taylor Obrzut Kristi Allen Brokaw.jpeg "So a little backstory. My son and I do a picture (almost) every Monday morning on the way to school. This past Monday was no exception, but we decided to be silly! My intent is that one day I can look back at our Happy Monday Facebook pictures from kindergarten/first grade on up!"Photo by: Kristi Allen Brokaw, Pontiac
 Screen Shot 2024-04-09 at 3.16.43 PM.png OwossoPhoto by: Mandi Lee Lester
 Jaclyn Zabczynski Howard.jpeg "I’m Jaclyn Howard in Saline, MI. This is my daughter, Aniela, on her 13th birthday a few weeks ago."Photo by: Jaclyn Zabczynski Howard
 Amanda Shock.jpeg Sterling HeightsPhoto by: Amanda Shock Michaelia Day.jpeg Grandson Kanan and I from Port Huron, MiPhoto by: Michaelia Day
 Megan Fedolak 2.jpeg "First day of boating season for our family April 8th for the Eclipse."Photo by: Megan Fedolak
 Megan Fedolak.jpeg "First day of boating season for our family April 8th for the Eclipse."Photo by: Megan Fedolak
 Shelley Hunt.jpeg "Just took these pics of my tulips about 10 minutes ago. I just realized they were coming up. These are newly planted this year. I purchased them at the Holland tulip festival last year."Photo by: Shelley Hunt, Livonia
 Amy Gray.jpeg "One of my foster kittens. This is Vader a 5 week old female kitten being foster thru humane society of Macomb."Photo by: Amy Gray Karen Appledorn.jpeg "Karen Appledorn with daughter Kate and husband StevenOxford MIPicture at WDW Animal Kingdom"Photo by: Karen Appledorn Shelley Boham-Fitts.jpeg "My sweet granddaughter! Happy as can be! Grass Lake"Photo by: Shelley Boham-Fitts
 Kaela Vermeulen.jpeg "Kaela Vermeulen from Rochester Hills. My dog Rex!"Photo by: Kaela Vermeulen Julie Thompson.jpeg "My daughter Kadence (5) in Sumpter, MI seeing her first eclipse."Photo by: Julie Thompson
 Mary Ann Helminiak Smith.jpeg "You have to love markers! I chuckle every time I look at this. Granddaughter Lucy. Mary Ann Smith from Clinton Township."Photo by: Mary Ann Helminiak Smith
 Renee Finnimore Laird.jpeg CantonPhoto by: Renee Finnimore Laird
 Kimberlee Licht.jpeg "A recent photo that made me smile is my dog Presley taking his daily shower."Photo by: Kimberlee Licht, Port Huron Julia Marie.jpeg "Photos for smiles!My dog Benny located in Dearborn, Michigan"Photo by: Julia Marie Brittany Elise.jpeg WaterfordPhoto by: Brittany Elise
 Kim Hesano.jpeg "This was the last snowfall- I was sad it snowed- I looked out the window and my friend wrote this on my car- with the stick figure person on the hood- I was laughing so hard- my neighbors got a big kick out of it!"Photo by: Kim Hesano - Northville Christina Kiraly.jpeg Howell MIPhoto by: Christina Kiraly Cristina Lauren.jpeg "Charlie has been living the warm weather outsideSCS MI"Photo by: Cristina Lauren
 Katie Moscatello.jpeg "Katie from Eastpointe Michigan and my jeep Ursula makes me smile."Photo by: Katie Moscatello
 Cindy Maurer.jpeg "Enjoying a beautiful morning in Temperance Michigan"Photo by: Cindy Maurer
 Rochelle Cooper Kowalski.jpeg TroyPhoto by: Rochelle Kowalski Screen Shot 2024-04-09 at 3.31.15 PM.png FarmingtonPhoto by: Kurt Johnson Crystal Smallwood Bires.jpeg MonroePhoto by: Crystal Smallwood Bires
 Jennifer Stadler Miller.jpeg "This is Loki.I am disabled in a wheelchair and he rides all over on my lap.He makes me smile every day!"Photo by: Jennifer Stadler Miller Tina Collins Click.jpeg "Bailey 6 and Buttercup 15 from Goodells MI"Photo by: Tina Collins Click
 Allie Decker.jpeg Clinton TownshipPhoto by: Allie Decker Kristina Engram Sayers.jpeg "Harley loves his owner Samantha graduatingGarden City Michigan"Photo by: Kristina Engram Sayers
 Screen Shot 2024-04-09 at 3.37.05 PM.png "This is a picture of my daughter, Lilly, with our Golden Retriever, Lucy. (Wyandotte)"Photo by: Kara Golden Amber Williams.jpeg "My dog dolly out enjoying the nice weather! I’m from Wayne Michigan!"Photo by: Amber Williams Autumn Hall.jpeg "Picture that makes me smile - Walled Lake area"Photo by: Autumn Hall Nikole McBryde.jpeg "Heritage Park. Canton Michigan."Photo by: Nikole McBryde PJ Will.jpeg "I got this photo of the fort Gratiot lighthouse. I’m from Saint Clair Michigan"Photo by: PJ Will Jill.jpeg "enjoying the beautiful weather"Photo by: Jill Marvaso from New Boston Michigan Samantha Walker.jpeg HowellPhoto by: Samantha Walker Screen Shot 2024-04-09 at 3.44.21 PM.png "Squeak, Warren Michigan"Photo by: Susan Truemner
 Stephanie Nicole.jpeg "His name is Pedro"Photo by: Stephanie Mielke

