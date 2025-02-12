Zach Bryan playing Michigan Stadium with John Mayer & others on Sept. 27

Watch Now
Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is playing Michigan Stadium this fall with "good pals of mine," the singer posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Bryan will be with John Mayer, Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Sloane.

The show will take place Sept. 27 and tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 for the show. Bryan played Ford Field in June 2024.

This will be the first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium, which has hosted other major sporting events including the Winter Classic, Premier League soccer and more.

