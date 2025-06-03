'You know you did wrong:' Elon Musk shames lawmakers who voted for Trump's 'big, beautiful' bill

Elon Musk, fresh off his government role as an adviser to the president, is doubling down on his criticism of President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill."

He made several posts on X Tuesday afternoon, calling the bill a "disgusting abomination."

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong," the billionaire added. "You know it."

He went on to claim that the bill, which includes tax breaks and spending cuts, would add to the deficit and burden Americans with "crushingly unsustainable debt."

Musk was posting around the same time White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was giving a briefing, where she defended the bill.

"We are very confident in our own economic analysis of this bill. There's $1.6 trillion in savings and our Office of Management and Budget Director, Russ Vought, is a fiscal hawk," Leavitt said. "He is well known in the city for being a well-respected fiscal hawk. He has tools at his disposal to produce even more savings."

The bill narrowly passed in the House before Memorial Day. House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed Musk's criticism on Tuesday, saying, "It’s a very important first start. Elon is missing it."

The bill is currently in the Senate, where it's facing opposition from some prominent Republicans, including Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson.

Paul has insisted he supports most of the bill, but added some things are non-starters.

"I support tax cuts — but I won’t vote to raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion," he said.