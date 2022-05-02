Kate Middleton Took New Photos Of Princess Charlotte For Her 7th Birthday

Princess Charlotte is officially 7 years old!

The little royal, who is fourth in line to the British throne, was born May 2, 2015. To celebrate her seventh birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some new photos of the young princess on their official Twitter account the day before her birthday.

The photos, taken by her mom, Kate Middleton, show the princess in a blue sweater, sitting in a field of flowers with her dog Orla. According to People, the Cambridges adopted the 3-year-old spaniel from Middleton’s brother in 2020.



Seven tomorrow!



The Duchess pic.twitter.com/Jgb8ZpGhLJ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2022

The photos appear to be taken at Anmer Hall on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, the family’s current residence that was given to them by the Queen as a wedding gift.

The royals then shared a third photo of the princess on Instagram and followed up their previous post with a second tweet, thanking followers for the birthday messages.

Thank you for all the lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday! — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2022

The family releases photos for the children’s birthdays every year, including Charlotte’s sixth birthday last year and a handful of adorable photos for her fifth birthday in 2020.

The photograph of the young princess released in 2020 was also taken by the Duchess. It features Princess Charlotte in a plaid dress with ruffled shoulders.

Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/Pzs5z5o7LP — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2020

Prince George, who is third in line to the British throne, is now 8 years old, while the Duke and Duchess’s youngest child, Louis, just turned 4 in April.

Although Charlotte’s second brother was born after her, she remains fourth in line to the throne thanks to The Succession to the Crown Act, which took effect in 2015 and reads:

“In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person’s descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born).”

AP Photo/Jon Super

For the most part, the royals try to keep their children’s lives private, but along with birthday photos every year, they sometimes share family photos as well. The Duchess shared a handful of snapshots she took in 2020 for Father’s Day and Prince William’s birthday, featuring the family playing outside.

The first photo shows Prince William surrounded by their children while sitting on a swing ahead of his 38th birthday, and the second set of photos features candid shots of the children tackling their father in the grass.

Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today! pic.twitter.com/9vHLhSvzIr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2020

We can’t wait to see new photos for Prince George’s ninth birthday, which is coming up on July 22!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.