Rapper NBA YoungBoy taken into custody while on house arrest in Utah

NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, a rapper with millions of followers, was arrested Tuesday in Utah on multiple offenses including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon while serving a house arrest sentence.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office reported that multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Secret Service and a SWAT team conducted a search warrant at the 24-year-old's residence located north of Salt Lake City.

Additional charges for the artist, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, included a pattern of unlawful activity, identity fraud and forgery, according to jail records.

According to Utah code, a pattern of unlawful activity refers to "engaging in conduct which constitutes the commission of at least three episodes of unlawful activity."

No bail has been set yet.

Reports indicate the rapper was in Utah under house arrest after he was accused of federal gun and other charges.

Local media in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he is originally from, reported his lawyers had argued that moving Gaulden to Utah would keep him out of trouble while he awaits a trial.

In December 2023, a federal judge reportedly lessened Gaulden's house arrest conditions to allow him access to mental health treatment.

Also in 2023, the rapper made headlines when he announced his intention to be baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Further information about Gaulden's most recent Cache County arrest was not made available, with officials only saying an "ongoing investigation into criminal conduct" is underway.

This story was originally published by Melanie Porter at Scripps News Salt Lake City.

