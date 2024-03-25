Watch Now
Red Wings "excited" for massive game against the Capitals amid heated playoff chase

Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 16:57:30-04

Huge implications and crowds are something the Red Wings are getting used to late this season, as the team continues to fight for their first playoff appearance in seven years. In fact, Patrick Kane says that it already feels like they're playing in the playoffs with the recent atmosphere, even though they have eleven games left.

"It's a fun time of the year," said Kane.

"We're in a spot where we want to be and we feel confident in this spot," said Lucas Raymond. "Excited too, playing in meaningful games and chasing something big."

The Red Wings have shown flashes of really good hockey recently, especially during their 1-0 loss against Nashville. Derek Lalonde said he would love to carry that type of hockey into the final month of the season, especially starting with the tough stretch ahead starting with Washington.

"Our team game, we'll take that game every single time. That's playoff type hockey, that's tight hockey, there's a lot of good things that can translate, not only from just that game, but probably our last eight periods," said Lalonde.

Andrew Copp almost exactly reiterated Lalonde's evaluation of the Wings' play as of late and called the game against Washington "massive."

The way we played the last 'three-ish' games, is the template for success moving forward," said Andrew Copp. "I think if we play the way we played against Nashville, we will win more games than we lose."

