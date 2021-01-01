Jeanna Trotman is the weekend sports anchor on 7 Action News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on WXYZ, and at 10 p.m. on WMYD. She is also a sports reporter during the week, working in collaboration with Sports Director Brad Galli.

Trotman was born in Detroit and raised in Detroit sports. Aside from the normal first words, Trotman’s parents say the first thing she really said as a baby was “pull the goalie” during a Red Wings playoff run in the 1990s. If she wasn’t watching sports, she was playing sports and always loved to write. Trotman was raised as the only girl in her family so growing a career in sports journalism was a natural path.

She graduated from Henry Ford II High School in Sterling Heights before earning a Communication degree at Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. While in college, Trotman was a four-year NCAA Division-II student-athlete playing volleyball at LSSU. As a junior in college, Trotman interned at WXYZ in the Sports Department with Don Shane, Tom Leyden, and Brad Galli in his first year at the station. After college, Trotman completed a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism with a specialization in Sports Reporting at Boston University.

Trotman’s first job in television was in 2014 at KAAL, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota where she served as Sports Director. Trotman then returned to her home state of Michigan in 2017, working as Sports Director at WEYI/WSMH, the NBC and FOX affiliate in Flint. Trotman made it back to WXYZ in 2021 to rejoin the sports department she once interned in. Trotman has covered everything from the NHL playoffs and the NCAA basketball National Championship to the Ryder Cup and high school state championships. However, with professional to collegiate sports experience, Trotman prides herself on storytelling with an emphasis on local sports. Going from a small market to her hometown of Detroit, Trotman values and understands the role sports plays within a community.

She married Zach Trotman in 2017 after meeting each other as college student-athletes at LSSU. Zach is retired from the NHL after nearly ten years of playing for the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Trotman family resides in Metro Detroit with their son Luca and German Shepherd Murphy.

Jeanna enjoys being active in the community and in tune with viewers. If you have story ideas, volunteer opportunities, or would like to connect, you can reach Jeanna at Jeanna.trotman@wxyz.com.