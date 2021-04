(WXYZ) -- The NFL is set to announce its 2021 schedule on Wednesday, May 12, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Each team will play 17 games as part of an expanded regular season in 2021. Detroit's additional game is a visit to Denver.

Detroit Lions 2021 opponents

(Dates to be determined)

Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, San Francisco.

Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle.