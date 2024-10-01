Tigers announce 26-man roster ahead for Wild Card match-up with Astros

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have announced their 26-man roster for the Wold Card series against the Houston Astros, the first playoff series for the Tigers in a decade.

The roster consists of 12 pitchers and 14 position players. Here is the list of available players, in alphabetical order by last name.

Pitchers: Beau Brieske, Jason Foley, Sean Guenther, Brenan Hanifee, Tyler Holton, Brant Hurter, Jackson Jobe, Ty Madden, Casey Mize, Reese Olson, Tarik Skubal, Will Vest

Position Players: Kerry Carpenter, Dillon Dingler, Riley Greene, Andy Ibáñez, Jace Jung, Colt Keith, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Zach McKinstry, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Pérez, Jake Rogers, Trey Sweeney, Spencer Torkelson, Matt Vierling

The two cuts from the Tigers expanded 28-man roster for the month of September are pitchers Kenta Maeda (3-7, 6.09 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 96 K's) and Keider Montero (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 77 K's).

The Athletic's Codey Stavenhagen reported that position players Ryan Kreidler (infielder) and Liam Hicks (catcher) are in Houston as part of the Taxi squad, meaning they can practice with the team but are ineligible to play in this playoff series.

The three-game series starts today at 2:32 p.m. ET, broadcast right here on Channel 7. Game 2 will be broadcast at the same time on ABC tomorrow, as will Game 3 if necessary.

