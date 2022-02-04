Two deaths linked to packaged salads recalled for listeria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now investigating a listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads that has lead to the deaths of two people.

The outbreak is tied to Dole packaged salads that were sold in November and December 2021 and January 2022. The recalls began in January for products with “Best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

Dole’s recall affected 37 states and Canada. The CDC says it has so far only sickened 17 people in 13 states, but they announced the two deaths attributed to the outbreak on Feb. 1.

The CDC is also investigating a listeria outbreak linked to Fresh Express packaged salads that has lead to one death. The Fresh Express salads were recalled in December.

The symptoms of listeria infection often appear weeks after exposure. The CDC says severe listeriosis symptoms usually show up one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but symptoms might not appear until up to 10 weeks later.

The Dole recall was for salads processed at their Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, facilities that contain iceberg lettuce after it was discovered that equipment used contained Listeria monocytogenes.

While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they are also sold under the following brands: Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice and Simply Nature.

Dole’s recalled products from Springfield, Ohio, can be identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “W,” while recalled products from Soledad, California, can be identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B.”

While chances are you no longer have the salad in your fridge, be sure to monitor yourself for symptoms if you have eaten it recently. While listeria infections can cause illness for anyone, they are especially dangerous for newborns, pregnant women, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

This is the second bagged salad recall due to listeria from the same brand in just a few months. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. also issued a recall of some bags of garden salad in November 2021. The November recall affected people in 10 states, with the salads being sold in multiple grocery stores, including Kroger, Walmart and Giant.

If you have any questions on either recall, you can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.