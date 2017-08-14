Amazon is hiring 850 Warehouse Associates in metro Detroit

Cloudy
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Amazon calls its warehouses “fulfillment centers” because that’s where the orders come to life through smiling boxes and a motivated crew to get them delivered. Want to be a part of their “customer obsessed” team?
Amazon is hiring 850 Warehouse Associates right now for its Livonia warehouse.
The facility is located at 13000 Eckles Road in Livonia.
Benefits include: