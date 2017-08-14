Amazon is hiring 850 Warehouse Associates in metro Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Amazon calls its warehouses “fulfillment centers” because that’s where the orders come to life through smiling boxes and a motivated crew to get them delivered. Want to be a part of their “customer obsessed” team?

Amazon is hiring 850 Warehouse Associates right now for its Livonia warehouse.

The facility is located at 13000 Eckles Road in Livonia.

APPLY ONLINE HERE.

Pay is $13.25/hour

No previous experience is necessary

Must be 18

Must have a high school diploma or the equivalent

Must be trained on the job

Must be willing to work on forklifts, cherry pickers, and other powered industrial trucks

Must be open to extra hours, time off, and a rapid pace

Benefits include:

Health care starting day 1

401(k) with company match

Holiday and overtime pay

Paid time off

Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)

Employee discount

Career Choice program which supports educational and career goals



