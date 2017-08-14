Amazon is hiring 850 Warehouse Associates in metro Detroit

Alicia Smith
6:53 AM, Aug 14, 2017
3 hours ago

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Amazon calls its warehouses “fulfillment centers” because that’s where the orders come to life through smiling boxes and a motivated crew to get them delivered. Want to be a part of their “customer obsessed” team?

Amazon is hiring 850 Warehouse Associates right now for its Livonia warehouse. 

The facility is located at 13000 Eckles Road in Livonia.

APPLY ONLINE HERE.

  • Pay is $13.25/hour
  • No previous experience is necessary
  • Must be 18
  • Must have a high school diploma or the equivalent
  • Must be trained on the job
  • Must be willing to work on forklifts, cherry pickers, and other powered industrial trucks
  • Must be open to extra hours, time off, and a rapid pace

Benefits include:

  • Health care starting day 1
  • 401(k) with company match
  • Holiday and overtime pay
  • Paid time off
  • Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)
  • Employee discount
  • Career Choice program which supports educational and career goals


 

