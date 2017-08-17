What to expect when Little Caesar's Arena opens in less than one month

DETROIT (WXYZ) - We're less than one month from the grand opening of Little Caesars Arena and Kid Rock taking the stage. In these final weeks, crews are busy completing construction and putting on the final touches.

The Little Caesars sign is up, the logo's on the roof and the score board is in place for the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.

If you're wondering about what the parking situation will be like, we're told there will be 2,500 new parking spots, which will make for 8,000 in the area that are within a 10 minute walk of the arena. T

here are several surface lots that are being redone. You'll notice that they're paved and fenced in.

Arena officials say prices will vary and will be announced at a later date. They also say there will be areas for shuttles and ride sharing vehicles.

In early September, they'll be rolling out a new app to help you navigate the traffic and find parking.

Inside the 20,000 seat space, officials say you'll see escalators, more elevators than Joe Louis Arena, and twice the number of bathroom fixtures than the Joe. There's a wider concourse, and when it comes to the seats, we're told they're wider than the ones in the Joe, too. Each will have its own cup holder.

As you walk around, arena officials say there will be nearly 1,000 flat screens around the arena.

If you're looking for places to hang out at the arena, the Chevrolet Plaza is a new outdoor space on the west side of the arena where you can have food and drinks. It fits 4,000 people and has a large video screen for smaller concerts.

North of that, is the Budweiser Biergarten. It will have a patio, lawn area and pavilion bar.

When you're inside the arena, officials say you won't be able to miss the Via. It's on the upper concourse. It's wrapped in jewel skin made of aluminum. Games and other video can be projected on it.

When it comes to the food, 2 of the restaurants that will be first to open are Mike's Pizza Bar and Sports and Social Detroit.

Mike's Pizza Bar is a tribute to the late Mike Ilitch. It will be an artisanal-style pizza kitchen.

Sports and Social Detroit is described as a gastro-pub sports venue. Both will be open on non-event nights, too.

There will also be concessions at more than 50 fixed and portable stands. Some of the food items include coney dogs, shawarmas, fresh fruit and greens, nachos and chicken and fries.

Before the grand opening, the public can tour the concourse and arena seating bowl during a community open house from 2pm-8pm.

Here's a link to that and other events Little Caesars Arena is having for its Preview Week from September 5th-10th: http://www.wxyz.com/sports/little-caesars-arena-to-host-preview-week-september-5-10

