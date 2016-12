FRASER (WXYZ) - Amid progress being made at that massive sinkhole in fraser, a family severely impacted by the situation is speaking out.

Crews are hard at work for another night, The original home is still standing, but off limits with so many memories still inside."

Elizabeth Marentette says week has taken its toll on her and her family.

Her parents’ home has been a disaster area for six days. The scene unfolding at 15 Mile between Hayes and Utica.

Work has continued non-stop to repair the sinkhole and a sewer pipe, but a total of 3 homes are still expected to be engulfed.

Crews have avoided pumping any more sewage into open water at the Clinton River.

A new traffic plan should help alleviate headaches, but the emotional healing could take years.

Others living nearby have been asked to do their part, flushing toilets one less time per day to reduce strain on the system.

Sadly, his project will span months and cost about $100 million.

Elizabeth says she holds the county public works commissioner Anthony Marrocco responsible for this and resents him vacationing in Florida amid this epic debacle.

Elizabeth's parents are living with her sister for the foreseeable future.