Netflix releases trailer for comedic retelling of Pop-Tart invention, set in 1963 Battle Creek

(WXMI) — Netflix released a trailer Thursday for a new comedy that recounts the founding of the Pop-Tart.

Set in 1963 Battle Creek, "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story" centers around cereal giants Kellogg’s and Post in their race to invent the first shelf-stable pastry. It features a star-studded cast that includes Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan and more.

But how much of "Unfrosted" is based on the true story?

Seinfeld, who also directs the film, told Netflix that “this really did happen in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg’s and Post were located, and they did compete to come up with this product. But the rest of it is complete lunacy.”

"Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story" streams on Netflix starting May 3.

But in the meantime, if you want something a little closer to reality, FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, previously brought you the story of Grand Rapids native Bill Post, the inventor of Pop-Tarts.

Watch the trailer below:

