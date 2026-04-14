Highland Park police search for mystery hero who rescued officer after severe crash with street racer

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Highland Park Police are searching for a Good Samaritan who helped rescue a 21-year-old police officer after a severe crash with a street racer.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Highland Park police search for hero who rescued officer after severe crash

On April 5, just after midnight, Highland Park Police officer Javon Odom was driving his patrol car when a street racer fleeing other police units slammed into him. The suspect was driving the wrong way down Hamilton Avenue at 70 mph.

"I'd never seen him, but from other statements from officers who did see him, he was driving the wrong way to traffic, down Hamilton. So when I started to initiate my U-turn, he came out of nowhere and hit me," Odom said.

WXYZ-TV

Body camera video shows the moment of impact. The crash deployed the patrol car's airbags, and Odom said he was in a state of shock before passing out.

WEB EXTRA: Bodycam video of the crash and aftermath

WEB EXTRA: Bodycam video of the crash and aftermath

"I was confused. I actually didn't know what happened," Odom said.

An unknown bystander approached the wrecked cruiser, asking Odom if he was okay and telling him to "tighten up" as they worked to get him out of the vehicle. Odom said the stranger helped him regain consciousness.

"No, I didn't even realize. All I know was, I looked up, it was airbags, and there was a guy that asked me if I was okay," Odom said. "Yeah, I was like, I didn't know what was going on at first. So, can we get in the car? Because maybe he's seen something that I can't see from inside the car."

Highland Park Police investigator Everett Monroe arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

"When I got there, I saw Odom out of the vehicle; he was being held up by a citizen," Monroe said.

WXYZ-TV

Monroe put Odom in his car and rushed him down Woodward Avenue to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

"I've worked real hard not to develop tunnel building going down Woodward Avenue," Monroe said. "There are guys here that we have a really strong bond. He's definitely a younger brother, and that took on."

Odom survived the crash with minor injuries. Detroit police charged the 19-year-old suspect driver, and the case remains ongoing.

"Looking at the damage, it's very surprising that I made out with the minor injuries that I had," Odom said.

Now, the police department is asking for the public's help to identify the bystander so they can thank him.

"A number of things could have went wrong. It shows that the bridge between the civilians and us is, it's building, and it's strong now because there was a time where cars would just drive by and then he would just be there," Odom said. "Thank you for possibly saving my life."

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