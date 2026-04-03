Viral TikTok review saves Livonia bakery from inflation struggles and brings massive lines of customers

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sweet 220, a Livonia bakery, is seeing massive lines and selling out of thousands of cupcakes after a viral influencer review changed everything for the struggling business.



Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Viral TikTok review saves Livonia bakery and brings massive lines

Owner Hassan Makki says ever since the viral video by social media influencer Chow Down Detroit, the bakery has had a line and sold out almost every day.

"Today we made 2,000 cupcakes, so I’m not trying to be out today," Makki said.

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The Arab American Muslim pastry chef started the business in 2008 with his wife, opening their current location in 2011, where everything is made from scratch. Makki said things were a lot different just one month ago, describing business as slow and quiet.

"Like every other small business, food or bakery establishment, it was tough. We were dealing with high inflation. We were dealing with all our prices going up on all our products. Our pastry products, our plastic products, our cupcake containers, our chocolate is crazy, our dairy is inflated. Everything has gone up, so for us, our profit margins, completely, just depleted, so, for us, we couldn’t just up our prices on everyday consumers because we’re everyday consumers serving everyday consumers," Makki said.

Then Chow Down Detroit visited.

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"He got a six-pack of cupcakes, and in his own words, his words ring in my head because I watch the video so much, he said, 'these might be the best cupcakes in metro Detroit," Makki said.

It has been four weeks since that visit, and the bakery has sold out almost every day and hired more help. Last Saturday, the bakery sold out of 1,800 cupcakes. Makki says he's so grateful.

"I’d just like to just give this man his recognition because what he does for small businesses. It’s unbelievable, and he’s truly just a kind, humble human being," Makki said.

The line is a sight that still makes Makki emotional.

"Wow," Makki said. "Thankful, blessed, happy, proud, humbled."

Customers lined up early, before doors opened at eleven, to get their hands on the popular treats.

"I been here since a quarter to ten this morning," Alicia Crafter said.

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Crafter was determined to pick up the perfect cupcakes for her husband, Michael’s, retirement party.

"We tried to order some two weeks ago, and he was not taking pre-orders. He said he was swamped," Crafter said.

Crafter, a long-time customer, did not mind the wait and is happy to support the family behind the sweets they have grown to love.

"And it’s a blessing, now it’s all coming back," Crafter said as she hugged Makki

Other customers are visiting for the first time after seeing the viral video.

"I came here to get some dessert for Easter. I follow Chow Down Detroit on TikTok," Miranda Johnson said.

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"I’m here because I want to try to banana pudding cupcake and my mom wants to try the lemon cheesecake and the pumpkin cheesecake," Synedy Lawrence said.

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Makki is relying on his faith to continue growing his business. He is proud to have cultivated a positive environment where kindness and community are their biggest values.

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Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location for the bakery. The story has been updated and we regret the error.

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This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted for this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

