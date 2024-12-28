2 men killed in shooting at Warren home on Friday night, police say

Watch Now
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men have died after a shooting at a home in Warren on Friday evening.

Warren police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Michael Avenue.

According to police, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police believe the victims were meeting with a group of people they knew when someone started shooting. The suspects reportedly drove away from the scene.

Warren police say this is a very active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-574-4817.

