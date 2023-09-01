2 shot in Belleville likely connected to stolen vehicle

Belleville police say two people were shot on Main St. late Thursday night and it could be connected to a stolen vehicle.

According to police, they were notified by Van Buren Township dispatch that a possible stolen vehicle was headed south in the City of Belleville around 11 p.m. Thursday.

A Belleville officer in the area began to investigate and he observed the possible stolen vehicle traveling northbound and driving erratically on Main St.

Officers pursued the vehicle onto Belleville Rd. and then onto I-94 where it entered the freeway and started going east on I-94.

Dispatch then notified police that there were shots fired on Main St. with two people shot, and bystanders were assisting the wounded.

Police say one man and one woman were shot, and the man was in critical but stable condition and the female is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating.