Water main break reported on S. Dearborn in Melvindale, causing an icy mess

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Melvindale reported a water main break on South Dearborn on Thursday evening, causing an icy mess.

The city reported another break near Hanna and Oakwood, but the Melvindale mayor clarified on Friday it was actually a leaky valve and not a break.

7 News Detroit reporter Peter Maxwell captured images of a vehicle surrounded by icy water and a bulldozer pushing water out of the way near S. Dearborn on Friday morning.

The city posted that if you're experiencing yellowish water in the area, you should run it until it is clear.

We're told they didn't turn off the water on S. Dearborn because they don't want residents' pipes to freeze and turned down the water pressure instead.

