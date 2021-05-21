Catalytic converter thieves target Say Detroit Play Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s simply despicable to know someone looking to make a few hundred dollars would steal from a community center that helps kids. But, that’s exactly what happened according to Herb Hayden, director of the Say Detroit Play Center.

“It just made a loud sound,” says Herb who started up 4 of his vehicles on Tuesday to find the noise was beyond loud.

He says low-down thieves broke into the parking lot of the community center in the area of 7 Mile and Van Dyke, and cut off catalytic converters to the vans that transport kids of all ages.

“Further inspection, I saw two Sawzall blades and another catalytic converter that had been cut off. This one bothers me so much because we are a community center with kids on the playground. During the pandemic we were serving 10,000 meals to kids that were here,” says Herb.

Kids are also speaking out about the theft.

“Honestly we feel targeted and confused. Why attack a place that has a good impact on the community?” says Brandon Cooper.

“That’s just terrible. They are only thinking of themselves and a whole community comes here and needs it for transportation,” adds Damani Hicks.

As we speak the community center is adding to their security systems. At this point, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Detroit Police.