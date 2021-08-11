911 lines down for Macomb County Sheriff's Office, severe weather to blame

In a tweet, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said their 911 lines are down due to the severe weather sweeping through Metro Detroit.

Our 911 line is down due to the storm. If you have an emergency, please contact 586-469-5502. This will get you to our Dispatch. — Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) August 11, 2021

DTE is reporting more than 300,000 without power across the area as more severe weather continues throughout the night.

Macomb County is asking residents to contact 586-469-5502 in case of an emergency.

