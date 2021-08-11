Watch
911 lines down for Macomb County Sheriff's Office, severe weather to blame

Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:52:07-04

In a tweet, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said their 911 lines are down due to the severe weather sweeping through Metro Detroit.

DTE is reporting more than 300,000 without power across the area as more severe weather continues throughout the night.

Macomb County is asking residents to contact 586-469-5502 in case of an emergency.

