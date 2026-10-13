DETROIT (WXYZ) — With voters preparing for Michigan’s general election in just three weeks, many metro Detroit residents say affordability remains their biggest concern heading into Election Day.

The Nov. 3 ballot features two major statewide races: the race for governor and the contest for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat.

As voters weigh their options, issues such as the economy, healthcare and government transparency are shaping their decisions.

“Somebody needs to stand up to the plate though and make some changes,” Warren voter David Mazza said.

Watch Sara Molina's video report below:

'Somebody needs to make some changes': Voters sound off ahead of election

Mazza, a retired federal worker, said the economy is at the top of his list when evaluating candidates.

“I’m very concerned with the U.S., our manufacturing... that’s most important to me, you know, our union,” Mazza said.

Concerns about affordability came up repeatedly in conversations with voters. For many, rising fuel costs are a daily burden.

“I got a pickup truck... it cost me almost $240 to come from where I live at out here,” Wayne County voter Derrick Love said.

Love said the economy has motivated him to participate in the election.

“I wasn’t, but I am now,” he said when asked if he plans to vote.

Related: Michigan Voter Guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 election

Healthcare was another major issue raised by voters, particularly the cost of medications and access to coverage.

“People paying how much for insulin?” Macomb County voter Leah Dlugopolski said. “Healthcare has been a big thing in Michigan, Medicaid and stuff like that, people having problems getting coverage.”

Dlugopolski also pointed to transparency and accountability as qualities she wants to see in elected officials.

“We are the people they serve,” Dlugopolski said. “The whole majority — they’re one person that should be listening to us. They should be implementing things that we need.”

Michigan voters can register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. For more information on how to vote, register, or check your registration,visit our voter guide page.

