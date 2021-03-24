Birmingham police investigating reports of drugging at Rose Room bar

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating several reports of the drugging women at Rose Room bar. After multiple social media posts by women alleging they had reactions to being drugged inside the bar, such as losing feeling in arms and legs, and slurring words.

Detectives launched an investigation into the bar located at 220 E. Merrill Street. The community is being asked to share their experiences at the bar and along with any helpful information for the investigation.

“The Birmingham Police Department takes these allegations very seriously and at no time did we receive reports regarding this and indicate nothing could be done,” said Birmingham Police Chief Mark H. Clemence. “I want the community to know that we will do everything in our power to solve this investigation and ensure those who dine in Birmingham are safe.”

A police report can be filed by calling 248-530-1889.

The business responded in a post on Facebook about one of the allegations saying, "We have been made aware through social media of an assertion that a guest of the Rose Room allegedly was assaulted on March 13, 2021. Although we have not received any direct reports of anything like this ever happening at the Rose Room, we take these claims very seriously."

Read the full statement below.