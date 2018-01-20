Couple charged with murder, denied bond in death of 4-year-old Sumpter Twp. girl

(WXYZ) - A Sumpter Township couple connected to the death of a 4-year-old girl was arraigned Saturday morning.

Candice Diaz, 24, and Brad Fields, 28, are facing charges on four counts, including murder, torture and child abuse.

Bond was denied for both Diaz and Fields.

Four-year-old Gabrielle Barrett died on Jan. 1, with multiple traumatic injuries, including burns all over her extremities.

Diaz and Fields were arrested on Jan. 9 in Georgia.