Boy Scouts Troop stand guard at Veterans Memorial in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sunday's rainy weather did not stop Boy Scouts from Troop 1610 from standing guard at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Royal Oak.

“To me, it just means honoring the veterans who served for our nation,” said Aiden Callahan, a boy scout with Troop 1610.

Staying overnight at the Veterans Memorial is a tradition for the Boy Scouts of Troop 1610.

“This means a lot to me to be standing guard there and I’ve had tons of family members who served in the military and I know many people who have been there too and just honoring them,” said Callahan.

Aiden Callahan is one of the Boy Scouts tasked with protecting the 180 flags that represent fallen veterans from Royal Oak.

“I think it’s very eye-opening because many young kids, I don’t think they know much about what you actually do as a soldier and they think it’s all fun and games, but being here get to learn about the sacrifice of these amazing people,” said Callahan.

The ages of the scouts camping out overnight range from 10 years old to 18 years old.

“Every single one of them works their hardest on this here and knows what a serious thing it is, it’s great to see them all working together, see kids of all different ages, teaching each other and learning,” said Don Hendriks, scoutmaster of Troop 1610.

Hendriks says he is so proud of the boys and their dedication to protecting the memorial.

“It’s always been a scouting thing to be a good citizen in your community and in your nation and in your country and the boys do take that heart and they have a lot of pride that the city has asked them to come out and do this,” said Hendriks.