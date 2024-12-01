Carlos Tavares steps down from role as Stellantis CEO, effective immediately

AMSTERDAM (WXYZ) — After serving as CEO of Stellantis for nearly four years, Carlos Tavares is resigning from his role with the automotive manufacturing company.

According to a release from the company, Tavares' resignation was accepted by the Company’s Board of Directors and is effective immediately.

Stellantis says the search for Tavares' replacement is "well under way", with a Special Committee of the Board managing the search, which the company says will conclude within the first half of 2025.

Stellantis said in their third quarter report that net revenue was down 27 percent from Q3 of 2023, citing ";ower shipments and unfavorable mix as well as pricing and foreign exchange impacts" for the decline in profits.

Until a new CEO is named, a new Interim Executive Committee, chaired by John Elkann, will be established.

“Stellantis’ success since its creation has been rooted in a perfect alignment between the reference shareholders, the Board and the CEO," said Stellantis’ Senior Independent Director, Henri de Castries, in the statement. "However, in recent weeks different views have emerged which have resulted in the Board and the CEO coming to today’s decision.”

An avid car racer who owns more than 500 vehicles, Tavares was Chairman of the PSA Managing Board for nearly seven years, served as a CEO of Renault (2011-2013). He also served as Executive Vice President, Chairman of the Management Committee Americas and President of Nissan North America at Nissan from 2009-2011.