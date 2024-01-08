Child killed in drive-by shooting; Detroit police seek tips

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding the killer of an 11-year-old child shot during a drive-by.

The incident happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Beaconsfield Street and Courville Street. That's on the city's east side.

According to witnesses, a few kids were skating toward that intersection when shots rang out.

On Monday, Detroit police and Michigan State Police searched the corner of Courville and Nottingham Road for shell casings. That's the next intersection over from where the boy was shot.

“You just heard a lot of rapid firing," one neighbor described.

“All of a sudden, I heard about four or five shots," Levorn Jordan said.

"Two of the kids come running back toward this (way) and I asked them, 'What happened? What happened? Where is the other kid at?' And I jumped out my car and I ran down and the little kid was close to the corner there in the fetal position," he recalled.

Detroit police said the boy’s parents rushed him to the hospital.

"Once at the local hospital, doctors did everything they could to try to save the young man, and he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said.

He said investigators don’t have a motive yet.

“Right now, we have very limited information. It is an open investigation, but we need everybody’s help. Somebody knows what happened, and we’re just looking to get information,” Williams said.

A neighbor told 7 Action News, “That a child can’t even go outside and get a glimpse of fresh air without having to worry about being hurt or something happening. It’s just ridiculous. Detroit, we got to do better."

Jordan said, “It’s real sad. I hope they'll be able to catch the people that's really done it."

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.