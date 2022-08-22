Closing arguments begin Monday in the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot retrial

(WXYZ) — Closing arguments will be made Friday in the Governor Whitmer Kidnapping plot retrial.

The jurors in Grand Rapids will then be asked whether or not they believe the two alleged men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, conspired to kidnap the Governor back in 2020.

"At the end of the day, I do not believe it's actually an entrapment case. I don’t believe my client conspired with anyone to kidnap the governor," Adam Fox's attorney Chris Gibbons said.

Gibbons is arguing that his client was put in a compromising position by the FBI to make him look guilty.

Barry Croft Jr.'s attorney Joshua Blanchard says the burden of proof lies with the government, but the evidence points towards entrapment.

"They tried to give these guys $5,000 each. They sent a snitch to ride from Delaware to Wisconsin with my client, I mean they put a ton of resources into making it look like our guy wanted to commit a crime," Blanchard said.

According to the prosecution, 39-year-old Fox and 46-year-old Croft were leaders of a plan to kidnap Governor Whitmer from her vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan.

Both men and their allies were allegedly furious over COVID-19 restrictions and in general, disgusted by the government.

So far, the jury has heard secretly recorded conversations and read violent social media posts. Some of those were written before the FBI got involved.

Two undercover agents and an informant testified for hours, explaining how the men trained in Wisconsin and Michigan and visited Elk Rapids to see Whitmer's home.

If found guilty, both men face up to life in prison.