Concordia University Ann Arbor facing financial instability

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The president of Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor announced on Tuesday that "the university must reduce costs to operate sustainability within existing revenues."

The president added that the cost-cutting measures will likely include staff reductions and disposition of property, facilities and equipment at the Ann Arbor campus.

“I think the vibe on the campus is definitely a little sad and gloomy,” student Micayla McGee said.

McGee is a freshman at Concordia.

She plans on transferring to a different college for other reasons outside of the situation at hand.

McGee says her heart goes out to other students who are close to graduating from the university.

“My roommate is actually a junior and I know she’s probably going through a tough time right now. Just a lot of uncertainty and unanswered questions,” McGee said. “She has one more year left of school and she doesn’t know what the future holds if the school does end up going down.”

Shianne Shores, another student at Concordia, says she was heartbroken to hear the university was struggling financially.

“I chose this school because it’s small. The 1 to 1 ratio for teachers to students really drove me in. This was the first school that I had applied to after high school,” Shores said.

Now the more than 1,300 students at Concordia’s Ann Arbor campus are just waiting to see what will happen next.

University officials will be meeting at the end of the month to discuss more details about what the next steps will look like.