Festivalgoers asked to be cautious during Labor Day weekend

From Royal Oak's Arts, Beats, and Eats to the Michigan State Fair in Novi, folks are already packing in and starting to enjoy their Labor Day weekend.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Sep 03, 2021
"We're excited to be here. I've got my family and my dad here. We're really glad the fair is open this year," said David Ruiz, who was attending the Michigan State Fair.

But COVID-19 is still in the air and cases are on the rise once again here in metro Detroit. Doctors earlier this week from multiple healthcare systems warnrf about a possible fourth surge.

Doctor Justin Skrzynski at Beaumont Royal Oak has been one of the lead COVID doctors since the pandemic began and said folks should be cautious even when you're outdoors.

"When you're tightly packed together, so a concert space, imagine it's still very easy to pass COVID. One of the simplest things to do is to wear a mask. It is an easy thing. That would be the best way to prevent transmission."

Another way is to be extra cautious around crowds inside and out.

Doctor Skrzynski added this, "Test before if they are concerned, they have symptoms. Test after if they are concerned about exposure or if they're going to be around vulnerable family members."

Both Arts, Beats, and Eats and the Michigan State Fair follow CDC guidelines and ask those who are and aren't vaccinated to wear a mask in crowded areas.

But overall, people are happy to be back out but cautious.

"The crowds are low. You are outdoors. I feel safe, and I have my mask," said Debbie Raven, who was attending Arts, Beats, and Eats.

