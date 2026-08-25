Woman fatally shot in Dearborn Heights home during domestic dispute, neighbor recounts moments before gunfire

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 46-year-old woman is dead, and a 35-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting inside a Dearborn Heights home on Huron Street.

Dearborn Heights police responded to a domestic dispute call just after 10 Tuesday morning. Officers forced their way inside and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was also found with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dispatch audio captured the tense moments as officers made entry.

"Shots fired inside." "That's it, we're making entry."

Moments later, a second transmission confirmed the casualties.

"We got two with gunshot wounds."

Learn more about the disturbance in the video player below

Police confirmed one of the victim's minor sons called 911. Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated domestic violence incident and there is no threat to the public.

Neighbor Jim Fracassi lives next door and witnessed the moments leading up to the shooting and its aftermath. He said the victim's son came to his home for help just before the gunshots rang out.

"My granddaughter's boyfriend come down and thumps at the door and he needs help. And I got up and run out here. I was on my way right there to see if maybe I could help him defuse it. And I heard her screaming... the gunshot. Something I can't get out of my mind right now," Fracassi said.

Fracassi said the victim was with her three kids at the time of the shooting. He said one of her sons was injured while escaping the house moments before the gunshots.

"He drove through a back window and got cut and he was bleeding. I got blood all over my house, which I could care less about," Fracassi said.

Fracassi said the shooter was the victim's ex-boyfriend, that there had been an ongoing problem between them, and that she had a protection order against him.

"It was an ex-boyfriend of her. I know that. And it had been an ongoing problem. I know she had a PPO on him. And he is parked on the other side and walked over here before he has assaulted her before. They took him out and put him on a backboard and put him in an ambulance. And he did this salute to her son, ha ha, I shot your mom," Fracassi said.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the two people involved.

Fracassi said he has known the victim for around 2 years and is focused on the children she left behind.

"I'm not worried about me. I'm worried about the kids. She took care of her kids. She is a great mother," Fracassi said.

Dearborn Heights police say the investigation remains active.

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