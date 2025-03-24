Dash cam video shows suspect wanted in Warren marijuana burglary lead police on chase, crash into house

A suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into a marijuana business in Warren and leading police on a chase before crashing into a house is in custody.

According to police, officers responded to a reported burglary at a marijuana distribution facility in the area of Dequindre and 14 Mile around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday morning.

See the dash cam video below

Video shows suspect wanted in Warren marijuana burglary lead police on chase, crash into house

The business owner told police a large amount of marijuana had been stolen. Police later identified the vehicle allegedly used in the break-in and tried to pull him over. The suspect then took off and the chase went into the City of Detroit.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into an unoccupied home.

Police say they took the suspect, Dijon Tyree, into custody without incident and found a large amount of marijuana that was stolen in the car.

Tyree was charged with; delivery/manufacture 45 kilograms of marijuana, a 15-year felony; conspiracy to deliver/manufacture 45 kilograms of marijuana, a 15-year felony; breaking & entering a building with intent, a 10-year felony; conspiracy to commit breaking & entering of a building, a 10-year felony; receiving & concealing stolen property $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony; receiving & concealing a stolen vehicle, a 5 year felony; and fleeing & eluding 3rd degree, a 5 year felony.