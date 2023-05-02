Detroit City Council to discuss the creation of gun-free zones Tuesday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit city council is expected to take up a resolution Tuesday on the creation of gun-free zones in certain parts of downtown Detroit. This comes after several shootings last month in Detroit.

The idea comes from Councilwoman Mary Waters, who is asking the city council to support her idea of turning several areas where crowds gather into gun-free zones. Those areas include Greektown, the Detroit Riverfront, Hart Plaza, and Spirit Plaza.

And while some say the violence needs to stop, they disagree with the enforcement.

"We are not asking that we take your guns. That is not what we are saying. We are saying if you are going to be in these particular areas where there is going to be massive crowds, leave your gun at home," Waters said.

To approve this, the city council needs state legislature to approve on creating gun-free zones.