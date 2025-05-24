Detroit comes alive with visitors, locals enjoying Memorial Day weekend festivities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is buzzing with activity as visitors and locals alike fill downtown for a holiday weekend packed with sports, music festivals and celebrations.

"He's a Tigers fan, so we've been coming up here for the last five years," Scott Martin said.

Many tourists are exploring what the city has to offer beyond the ballpark.

"I've never been to Detroit. I wanted to see it, wanted to see the architecture... I wanna see the art museum and I wanna look at the Tigers stadium," Andrew Blackey said.

Residents are proud to see their city thrive and attract visitors.

"Feels good to be apart of the city now. When people are coming and get to experience what we are experiencing," Shelby Platt said.

The revitalization of Detroit has created new opportunities for socializing and entertainment.

"It's not what it used to be, and it's really fun for people our age to come down here and meet up with friends, and it's local," Deonna Johnson said.

Music festivals like Movement are another major draw bringing people to the city.

"There's so many festivals and everything, so why not come now?" Johnson said.

While many plan to enjoy downtown events, others are preparing for traditional holiday activities.

"My mom usually cooks every holiday," Shakira Davis said.

The combination of sports, entertainment and dining options has contributed to Detroit's renewed energy.

"Whether it's for food, for concerts, for Tigers games or Lions games, it's really incredible to see the revival of the city, especially for young professionals and folks our age," Katie Frankhart said.

