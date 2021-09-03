Watch
Detroit People Mover reopening postponed due to recent heavy rain

Posted at 10:17 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 22:17:21-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit People Mover, located in downtown Detroit, was tentatively scheduled to reopen starting Sept. 3. However, due to recent heavy rains and resulting flooding, the relaunch date has been postponed, officials said Thursday.

Rain entered People Mover stations through open-air platforms, which now requires additional inspection.

“It is definitely disappointing to miss this season for our riders, but DTC’s employees are still dedicated to moving forward with the technical tasks and staff re-training necessary to bring the system closer to operation,” said DTC Interim General Manager Garry D. Bulluck.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation will continue to update the public on a reopening timeframe, and continue with the previously announced free fares for the first 30 days of relaunch.

