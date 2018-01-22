Vehicle reportedly struck by bullet on I-94 eastbound in Detroit

9:57 AM, Jan 22, 2018
2 hours ago

(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police says there was a report made this morning regarding a possible freeway shooting.

Police say a person living in the 6500 block of Huber Street reported that a vehicle was struck by a bullet on eastbound I-94 near Mt. Elliot. 

DPD received the call around 7:55 a.m.

Back in December, four freeway shootings were reported along I-94 and I-96 in Detroit.

It's unclear whether all of the shootings are connected. 

