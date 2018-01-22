Vehicle reportedly struck by bullet on I-94 eastbound in Detroit

Fog
(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police says there was a report made this morning regarding a possible freeway shooting.
Police say a person living in the 6500 block of Huber Street reported that a vehicle was struck by a bullet on eastbound I-94 near Mt. Elliot.
DPD received the call around 7:55 a.m.
Back in December, four freeway shootings were reported along I-94 and I-96 in Detroit.
It's unclear whether all of the shootings are connected.
