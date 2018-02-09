DETROIT (WXYZ) - Do you recognize the guy in the above surveillance video? He shoved a pistol into the face of a woman, grabbed her keys and drove off in her car.

It happened at Billy Coney Island at 2:00 am back on January 30. The woman was not injured.

“Its messed up. But yeah it can happen any time anywhere especially if your from Detroit,” says Cheriah Webster a customer.

Darryl Bruce lives and works nearby and says this give all young black males a bad image, “You’re young, you’ve got older people looking at you like your going to do something wrong to you.”

The man in video is described as 20 to 30-years-old, medium complexion wearing all black clothing.

Police say the women did the right thing by not trying to fight with the man with the gun. She even dropped her purse and didn’t go back for it until later.

“You can take the purse and the car, bye! You’re trying to live that’s what you’re thinking about. Now she’s about to be scared the rest of her life, probably traumatized her,” said Webster.

Anyone with information can call the auto theft hotline or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-242 HEAT and 1-800 SPEAK UP.