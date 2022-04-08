Detroit Tigers fans excited to get back to the ballpark on Opening Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fans were excited to get back into the ballpark after several years of restrictions.

"I've been coming down here for more than 30 years for opening day," said Tigers fan Bill Vansickle.

"We are both very excited. We don't really know what to expect, but we're really excited for all the festivities," said Tigers fan Karli Saffron.

Some fans were showing up as early as 3:30 am on Opening Day to set up their tailgate location and begin the celebration.

Casey Poirer had on his custom Detroit Tigers suit. This year he and his family were celebrating 25 years of opening day. They've been tailgating in the same spot, preparing days in advance.

"The night before, we get a lot of stuff loaded up, and we make sure we have everything in the truck. Get down here with the heaters, a TV, and everything else so we can watch the ball game, "Casey Poirier.

And as the morning hours ticked away, fans fired up their grills, made Some drinks, and cracked a few cold ones.

And more people came down to have fun and play and celebrate opening day.

"It's awesome! It's been two long years since we've really missed the tigers. The city needs this. You guys need it too. Y'all miss coming down here," said Tigers fan Camille Allen.

Tigers fan James Willis was excited to be in the mix. "I feel like it's going to be a great day, and they're going to come away with a win, and it's just like a holiday today. Everybody out here is having fun. Got the family out and fun times."

And some have taken work off for the day to experience Opening Day.

