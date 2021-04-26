DNR launches investigation into possible intentional poisoning of swans on lake in Waterford

WATERFORD (WXYZ) — "It's a horrible death," said Debbie Carsell who fears that swans that have been found dead at Maceday Lake in Waterford were intentionally poisoned. "They don't deserve that."

Carsell first noticed the swans dying when she visited friends who live on the lake in January.

To date, Carsell and other animal welfare advocates said they've counted up to two dozen dead, mute swans floating on the lake or on lawns.

Heidi Greshem lives on the lake and is also worried that whatever is killing the swan poses a health risk to people who swim or fish in the lake.

"In the last 10 days, I've seen five swans in the bay and three in front of my home... all dead," Greshem told 7 Action News Monday.

Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently retrieved the bodies of eight swans and sent several of them for necropsies.

A necropsy is an examination that is done after an animal dies in an effort to determine the cause of death.

Earlier this year, a number of neighbors raised money to have an independent necropsy conducted on two of the dead swans.

"Necropsy findings support an acute death as birds show good fat condition appropriate for winter and no indication of chronic inflammation or infection," according to the necropsy report.

Histopathology and toxicology screening on one of the large birds indicates it was most likely that "ethylene glycol" was ingested.

Ethylene glycol is commonly known as antifreeze.

The DNR is still awaiting the results of necropsies on several swans they recently retrieved from the lake. And if they were intentionally poisoned, the person or people responsible could face misdemeanor charges, according to Lt. Todd Szyska, DNR law enforcement supervisor in southeast Michigan.

"If somebody is doing something that's causing this wildlife to become deceased, then we really would like to know about it so we can put an end to it," said Lt. Szyska who added that all wild swans are federally protected.

Lt. Szyska said they have an open investigation and are seeking help from the public.

"PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of these animals," said Kristin Rickman, PETA Emergency Response Division manager.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call or text the DNR's dispatch center at 1-800-292 7800.

The dispatch center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.