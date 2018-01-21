DETROIT (WXYZ) -

The dog of fallen Wayne State police officer Collin Rose has been found.

Marsha, a 5-year-old Golden mix, had been rescued from the streets of Detroit and adopted by Rose and his fiancee. The dog ran off last week, without a collar, during a visit to an animal hospital.

Marsha was found early Sunday morning by two women with experience tracking down lost animals. They set out food where the dog had been seen. Marsha was safe in a trap, around 4 a.m.

Rose's fiancee says Collin trained the dog and she stills see a lot the traits that he taught Marsha.