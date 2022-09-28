Escaping the impact: People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears

(WXYZ) — Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.

“I was in an area that could flood very easily and very quickly, so I had to get out of there,” said Kelly Smith, who lives in Fort Myers, Florida but is from Farmington.

It’s the first time she’s experiencing a hurricane. She got alerts on her phone Tuesday urging her to evacuate. She’s now staying a few miles inland with friends.

“It is your own choice to evacuate, but the news is really stressing to go somewhere safe,” Smith said.

Sharon Theut was making her way back to Michigan when she spoke with 7 Action News by phone.

“We've been in stores where the water is gone — everybody was buying up the waters. There was long lines at gas stations,” Theut said.

She was spending time at her home near Sarasota, Florida when the hurricane warnings began.

“It was brand new, never experienced it before. We've only had a place down there for two years, so this was a first for us,” Theut said.

Others like Smith share that same experience. While Floridians prepare as usual for another hurricane season, she and other Michiganders are seeing it unfold for the first time, hunkering down through the storm and hoping for the best.

“There are a lot of Michigan transplants down here in Florida who might not know what to do, but I hope they all stay safe and found a place to go,” Smith said.