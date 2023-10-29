Experts at Eloise Asylum share tips and tricks to look spooktacular

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Halloween is around the corner, but for some, it can be a stressful time as they chase the perfect spooky look. That's why folks at Eloise Asylum are sharing their tips and tricks to get ready for the most wonderful time of fear while staying on a budget.

Every night, Nena Marie helps nearly 100 actors get ready to scare the pants off for folks visiting the Westland haunted attraction.

Nena says the first step in looking spooktacular is finding inspiration.

"When I find inspiration for something, I always like to piece out what I like to do... for example, to get the Jack Torres from The Shining, watch the movie, get in the zone, and then pick out the pieces you need," said Marie.

For the garments, Marie recommends shopping at your local thrift store.

"You can get a striped shirt, a big oversized coat, that's two sizes too big for ya, throw a top hat, and you are a clown. Always accessorize. You got a blazer that you wore at a wedding, throw some distressing, throw some blood. You can be a doctor," said Marie.

As for getting the distressed look, it's pretty simple.

"Gonna go for a zombie look, we might want to tatter up the bottom with scissors. Then use a surform shaver tool to make tiny little holes. Then spray paint on top. I like to do two different color, light brown and dark brown. This is to add the grime in the dirt. You’re always gonna try to tell the story. So let’s say this zombie has a trauma wound somewhere. I like to go in and I just like to take my hands rub in the fake blood. And all this will cost you less than $20," said Marie.

Once the costume is sorted, the next step is makeup.

"Proper makeup can be a difference in showing in a costume or winning the costume contest," said Yann Graves, makeup director, Eloise Asylum.

Graves says most looks can be achieved at home with a basic kit.

"Everyone has cheekbones, everyone has ocular ridges, so you are just looking to follow the lines that are already exact, so you just shade under the cheekbone, shade under the eye, so it does the job for ya," said Graves.